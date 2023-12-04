Contests
Fire at Lebanon manufacturing company under investigation

Crews responded to a fire at Vistech Manufacturing Solutions in Lebanon Sunday night.
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire that broke out at an automotive manufacturing company in Lebanon is currently under investigation.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Lebanon Division of Fire responded to Vistech Manufacturing Solutions on South West Street after a report that fire was showing through the roof.

Battalion Chief Don Trapp said that the dust hopper machine caught on fire and that it had happened before.

The department is still investigating whether the cause of the fire was electrical.

Crews were still clearing the smoke from the building as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the chief’s estimation, the amount of damage could be between $10,000 to $15,000.

Vistech’s website says that the company operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so it was closed at the time of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

