Friends continue collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of friends are continuing to help make sure kids at the Ronald McDonald House receive toys and other items at Christmas.

Connor Freudiger and Jack Fulmer have been collecting Christmas toys for kids for six years.

“We just like to do it because it brings joy to people,” explains Freudiger, “And its fun to do because we like to see their smiles.”

Fulmer says it’s important to help those who may be going through a tough time around the holidays.

“It’s nice knowing you get to help some sick kids have a good Christmas,” says Fulmer.

The two created an Amazon Wishlist that includes toys, personal hygiene items, gift cards and even snacks.

The pair says they have never been in a situation where they have spent time in the hospital around Christmas, but can only imagine how tough that would be for the kids and their families.

“Because it’s nice to do something good for others,” Freudiger continues, “They might need it more than you do sometimes. That’s what I always think about when I want to donate, I think about how much they need it.”

Fulmer adds, “Every bit counts because even if it’s a small or big donation it goes all to the same good cause.”

These boys say they have no plans of quitting collecting donations anytime soon. They’re already teaching their younger brothers how to help with the donations once they are older.

If you would like to help bring Christmas cheer to the Ronald McDonald House, you can shop the wishlist here.

