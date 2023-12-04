Hamilton Co. Judge to determine if 2011 murder convict gets new trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 2011 convicted murderer could get a new trial after filing an appeal in the First District Court of Appeals nearly 12 years later.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins will be the one to grant or deny a new trial for Tyshawn Barker, 27, on Tuesday morning.

According to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Barker is challenging his conviction because he says he was not competent when he waived his Miranda rights and entered a no-contest plea.

“While Tyshawn was found to have an adequate comprehension of the rights read to him, and an adequate comprehension of the Miranda vocabulary words, he was found to have impairment in his ability to understand his right to have an attorney present during questioning,” court documents say.

In addition, the documents state that Barker’s defense attorney at the time also failed to present evidence or bring in witnesses to his amenability hearing, which decides if a child can be rehabilitated in the juvenile system.

As a result, Barker’s case was sent to the common pleas court and tried as an adult when he was a juvenile.

“Trial counsel failed to have Tyshawn evaluated, obtain a report, and present evidence to the trial court to establish that Tyshawn did not knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily waive his Miranda rights and voluntarily speak to police on October 17, 2011,” the appeal says.

The 2011 homicide case

In October of 2011, Brenden Washington, Carrielle Conn and 15-year-old Tyshawn Barker conspired with Dequantez Nixon to shoot Samuel Jeffries, according to an appeal.

Court documents say Nixon planned to shoot Jeffries, who was his mother’s boyfriend after he had gotten her arrested.

Washington and Conn went to Jeffries’ apartment and knocked on the door while Nixon and Barker waited nearby in a stairwell, the document says.

When the door opened, Washington or Conn fired a shot at Rudell Engleman, who they mistook for Jeffries, the initial filing states. As a result, Engleman died from his injuries.

Two days later, court documents say Nixon was worried Conn would tell police about the shooting.

Nixon asked Conn to walk with him and the other two into the woods, telling her that they were planning a robbery.

An initial filing states that Washington shot Conn in the back and then fired several more rounds into her after she was already down. He then passed the gun to Nixon and Barker to fire a shot at her, but the gun did not fire.

Police later arrested all three suspects, and Barker and Nixon told officers that the gun belonged to Washington.

Based on witness testimony, none of the statements indicated that Barker shot either victim and did not plan any of the crimes.

Read the rest of the case with the court documents below.

According to the case history, Barker was charged with one count of aggravated murder in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

After a joint hearing with his co-defendants, the juvenile court ordered Barker to be transferred to Common Pleas Court for criminal prosecution where he was later indicted on the following charges.

Aggravated murder with firearm and witness specifications

Conspiracy with firearm and witness specifications

Aggravated robbery

Tampering with evidence

He entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

