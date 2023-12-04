Hottest toys for 2023 holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With just a few weeks until Christmas, an expert at The Toy Insider is giving parents some help on what kids might be hoping to find under the tree this year.

Santa might slide down the chimney, but Elmo Slide is the one with the real moves.

“Elmo Slide is one of the most innovative, interactive Elmos we have seen,” says The Toy Insider Senior Editor Madeleine Buckley. “His mouth moves. His body moves. His dances really encourage kids to get up and be active and moving.”

Elmo Slide speaks in English and Spanish and is $49.99.

The next top toy is taking off - the LOL Surprise Magic Flyers.

“You can see she’s a little drone,” describes Buckley. “She’ll take off, and then kids can catch her, release again and again.”

LOL Surprise Magic Flyers are $29.99 each.

From flying dolls to remote-control fun that kids can enjoy outside the house.

“This is the Monster Jam Grave Digger Trax RC from Spin Masters,” explains Buckley. “It’s designed to go on all sorts of terrain. You can take this inside, outside, it goes over rocks and hills and grass, and it’s designed to do tricks and flips, and it’s so much fun and visual.”

Experts at The Toy Insider say this toy is a great way to get kids exploring outdoors, but also safe for indoor use.

“It actually has a full foam body and a really lightweight carriage up here, so it really is designed well, and it’s not going to do any hardcore damage to your furniture either,” Buckley says.

The Monster Jam Grave Digger Trax is $69.99.

Another familiar face is once again one of the top toys for the holiday season.

The Super Mario Brothers Wonder can be a great gift for multiple people.

“Mario is back for a whole new series of adventures,” explains Buckley. “It’s great for multiplayer fun. If you have someone in your life with a Nintendo Switch system, this is a fantastic gift idea. I also highly recommend gifting video games if you’re stuck in that last-minute moment for gift shopping because you don’t have to get the physical copy. You don’t have to worry about it selling out. You can get a digital code.”

Super Mario Brothers Wonder is $59.99.

Some items, as Buckley explains, might be harder to find than others.

“I think it’s a tried-and-true experience of holiday toy shopping that there are going to be those toys that are a little bit harder to find,” says Buckley. “If you look at our Hot 20 on our holiday gift guide this year, that’s a good indicator of those toys that we’re expecting to sell out quickly.”

