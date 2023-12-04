Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Judge weighing Ohio abortion rights amendment’s legal impact keeps anti-abortion groups clear

A federal judge in Ohio has denied a group of anti-abortion advocates the ability to weigh in on long-running litigation over abortion clinic transfer agreements
Abortion
Abortion(WTVG)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio has denied a group of anti-abortion advocates the ability to weigh in on long-running litigation over abortion clinic transfer agreements, as he assesses the impacts on the case of an abortion-rights amendment approved by voters this fall.

In a brief order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett said he rejected the advocates' request to file a friend of the court brief because they “will not be of assistance in resolving or clarifying a question of law.”

The coalition included Ohio Christian Alliance, three current and former Republican Ohio state representatives, leaders of several Ohio anti-abortion groups, a community pregnancy center, among others.

The parties intended to file a brief in support of Ohio Director of Health Bruce Vanderhoff, who has asked for summary judgment in the case. They described having “interests in defending against misuse of the ballot initiative by abortion providers." They also said they have “direct and vital interests in objecting to any implementation of Issue 1 by the Court.”

The effort comes amid a broader movement nationally that has seen abortion opponents attempting to defy voters' support for abortion rights through recount efforts, legislative pushback and attacks on courts and the citizen-led ballot initiative process.

In his order, Barrett said the groups “notably fail to make even the most cursory references" to any of the laws and provisions central to the suit.

“Instead, they condemn ‘how manipulated the initiative process has become,’” he wrote, and otherwise provide “a highly partisan account of the facts.”

Last month, Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest rest on a plant at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in...
Ohio Republicans propose nixing home grow, increasing taxes in sweeping changes to legal marijuana
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows Sam Randazzo, the...
Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme linked to energy bill
FILE - Trucks and cars drive by a Pilot Travel Center sign displaying fuel prices in Bath, New...
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway says Haslams offered bribes to inflate Pilot truck stops earnings
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles parts of northern Illinois, parts of 3 other states, USGS says