Lou Piniella, former Cincinnati manager, again misses Hall of Fame election by one vote

Former professional baseball player and Cincinnati Reds manager Lou Piniella waves to...
Former professional baseball player and Cincinnati Reds manager Lou Piniella waves to spectators during a parade before an opening day baseball game between the Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)(Michael Keating | AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Sunday night, former Cincinnati Reds manager Lou Piniella once again failed to earned election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2024 by one vote.

Piniella was working for the Reds when he missed election to the Hall of Fame by one vote in 2018.

Piniella managed the Reds from 1990, when Cincinnati last won a World Series title, to 1992. He also managed the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs.

Piniella and fellow former Reds manager Davey Johnson joined former managers Cito Gaston and Jim Leyland, umpires Ed Montague and Joe West, and executives Hank Peters and Bill White on the ballot of eight candidates considered by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers, Executives and Umpires.

The committee only selected Leyland, the Perrysburg, Ohio, native who managed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers.

The ballot featured candidates whose primary contribution to the game came since 1980.

Candidates receiving votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the committee earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2024, which will include anyone from the 2024 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election to be announced in January, is scheduled to be inducted in Cooperstown on July 21.

More about the former Reds manager nicknamed “Sweet Lou”:

Piniella led Cincinnati to its 1990 World Series title in his first year as manager of the Reds.

Piniella had managed the Yankees in 1986, 1987 and 1988. He did not manage in 1989, the year before he got the job with the Reds.

The 1990 title was Piniella’s only World Series championship as a manager.

In three seasons as the Reds’ manager, Piniella was 255-231.

Piniella earned three Manager of the Year awards, but didn’t win in 1990.

Piniella was named American League Manager of the Year in 1995 and 2001 with Seattle, and 2008 National League Manager of the Year with the Chicago Cubs.

His 2001 Seattle team finished the season with a 116-46 record, despite having traded former Moeller High School standout Ken Griffey Jr. to the Reds in 2000.

Piniella also won two World Series championships as a player.

Piniella played for the New York Yankees’ World Series champs in 1977 and 1978.

Piniella also won American League Rookie of the Year honors while playing with the Kansas City Royals in 1969.

In 23 seasons as a manager, Piniella’s record was 1835-1713.

Piniella’s winning percentage in 10 seasons with the Mariners was .542, his best with any team.

The only team Piniella managed that finished his tenure below .500 was Tampa Bay, which was 200-285 (.412) in Piniella’s three seasons.

The Reds hired Piniella in 2016 in a consulting capacity.

Piniella served most recently as a senior advisor to baseball operations for Cincinnati.

Piniella worked for the Reds’ front office when he missed election to Cooperstown in 2018.

