Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder

Rafael Acevedo lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.
By Roger Susanin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A family’s search for a miracle led them around the globe before finally finding it in Connecticut, WFSB reports.

Rafael Acevedo, who is from Brazil, lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.

This disorder causes constant, excruciating pain so debilitating that the condition is commonly called “suicide disease.”

“The situation was suffocating, and many times I thought I could not save my husband’s life,” his wife Luana Tormin said.

Tormin said her husband’s pain is so intense that he often can’t eat, sleep or speak.

For Acevedo, small kindnesses such as his wife holding his hand is as good as life gets.

“Sometimes we just need to cry and cry and put out all our feelings to the next day even to fight again,” Tormin said.

After years of suffering, Acevedo found hope in Connecticut.

“This is a miracle, and everyone that is helping Rafael to save Rafael’s life is part of this miracle,” Tormin said.

Acevedo and Tormin moved to Connecticut two months ago because their physician, Dr. Carlos Santos, referred them to Dr. Daniel Roberts at UConn Health.

Thanks to extensive fundraising, Acevedo will undergo a groundbreaking surgery on Friday.

Acevedo said he has “so much gratitude for all the people that donated.”

The family still needs to raise another $10,000 through their GoFundMe page to pay for the procedure.

The surgery is just the beginning.

Tormin and Acevedo plan to become advocates to help other people with rare diseases. They said they believe his pain has a higher purpose.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash
Officials say Termaine Jackson turned himself in at the Solon Police Department around 7 a.m....
Man guilty of dragging Solon police officer with his car to face sentencing