Man guilty of dragging Solon police officer with his car to face sentencing

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg man will be sentenced in court early Monday for dragging a Solon police officer with his car as he fled a traffic stop.

28-year-old Termaine Jackson pleaded guilty back on November 7 to charges of failure to comply (with the order of a police officer), as well as assault on a police officer.

The plea stems from an incident on June 25 when Jackson was pulled over on U.S. 422 eastbound in Solon.

Officer James Cervik originally pulled Jackson over for traveling 88 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone, but when the patrolman smelled marijuana, he asked Jackson if he had a gun and then repeatedly ordered him to get out of the car.

As the officer tried to pull Jackson out of the car, the Twinsburg man sped off dragging the officer. The officer who eventually fell to the ground was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Jackson turned himself in days later.

Jackson will be in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will be sentenced by Judge Maureen Clancy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.