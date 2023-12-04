Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man guilty of dragging Solon police officer with his car to face sentencing

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg man will be sentenced in court early Monday for dragging a Solon police officer with his car as he fled a traffic stop.

28-year-old Termaine Jackson pleaded guilty back on November 7 to charges of failure to comply (with the order of a police officer), as well as assault on a police officer.

The plea stems from an incident on June 25 when Jackson was pulled over on U.S. 422 eastbound in Solon.

Officer James Cervik originally pulled Jackson over for traveling 88 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone, but when the patrolman smelled marijuana, he asked Jackson if he had a gun and then repeatedly ordered him to get out of the car.

As the officer tried to pull Jackson out of the car, the Twinsburg man sped off dragging the officer. The officer who eventually fell to the ground was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Jackson turned himself in days later.

Jackson will be in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will be sentenced by Judge Maureen Clancy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

Latest News

Frank's Video Forecast Update
First Alert Forecast
Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Crews responded to a fire at Vistech Manufacturing Solutions in Lebanon Sunday night.
Fire at Lebanon manufacturing company under investigation