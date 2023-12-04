Contests
Man indicted for sexual abuse, accused of assaulting hotel coworker

Diamil Miang was indicted for first-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.
Diamil Miang was indicted for first-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.(Boone County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington man was indicted for sexual abuse after court documents say he assaulted another employee at a Florence hotel where he worked.

On Nov. 29, Florence Police indicted 38-year-old Diamil Miang for first-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents show that the incident happened in late September.

On a 911 call, a hotel employee reported the assault and asked for police to come get Miang immediately.

“I’m the director of sales for the property. We just had an employee that was assaulted by another employee. He’s a contractor of ours,” she said.

“He’s still in the building, I believe. She’s in my office right now hysterically crying.”

Court documents say that the victim asked Miang to bring her washcloths to a hotel room. When he arrived, he didn’t have the washcloths and allegedly started kissing the victim and she told him to stop.

The report says another employee knocked on the door and Miang stopped, but it says he pushed her to the wall after the person left.

“Her pants were pulled down. She was physically assaulted by him,” the caller said.

According to the report, the suspect also exposed himself to the victim.

On the 911 call, the caller gave a description for police to find Miang.

“What’s he wearing? He’s wearing all black. He’s wearing a hotel uniform that’s got his name tag which is Moe,” she said.

According to the police report, Miang admitted to kissing the victim but denied the other allegations and he told officers she provoked him to kiss her.

Police took Miang into custody and he was taken to the Boone County Jail.

Miang’s bond is set at $15,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

