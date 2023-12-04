Missing Colerain Twp teen located

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A Hamilton County teenager reported missing over the weekend was located early Monday, a Colerain Township police spokesman confirms.

Brady Christiansen was found and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to get checked out, said the spokesman, Jim Love.

Further details including where the teen was found were not immediately available.

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road off Blue Rock Road.

Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother. (WXIX)

La Salle High School in Green Township shared her post on their social media over the weekend.

