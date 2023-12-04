Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Missing Colerain Twp teen located

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road off Blue Rock Road.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A Hamilton County teenager reported missing over the weekend was located early Monday, a Colerain Township police spokesman confirms.

Brady Christiansen was found and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to get checked out, said the spokesman, Jim Love.

Further details including where the teen was found were not immediately available.

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road off Blue Rock Road.

Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother.
Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother.(WXIX)

La Salle High School in Green Township shared her post on their social media over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

Latest News

DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Crews responded to a fire at Vistech Manufacturing Solutions in Lebanon Sunday night.
Fire at Lebanon manufacturing company under investigation
Cincinnati Nature Center is calling this year’s theme a ‘celestial forest.’
Cincinnati Nature Center’s ‘Light in the Forest’ returns