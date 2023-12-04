Ohio’s former top utility regulator indicted on 11 federal charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury indictment that was unsealed Monday reveals Ohio’s former top utility regulator is accused of 11 crimes related to bribery and embezzlement involving an energy company, court records show.

Samuel Randazzo, the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), is now one of several public officials to be charged in the federal corruption case involving FirstEnergy, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and several top lobbyists.

According to the indictment, Randazzo took a more than $4.3 million bribe from an energy company and its affiliates to provide favorable official actions for the company through PUCO proceedings.

Federal officials did not identify the energy company Monday but court records filed with Randazzo’s indictment say it’s related to their cases against Householder and First Energy.

Randazzo, 74, of Columbus, self-surrendered Monday morning at federal court in Cincinnati, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He will be scheduled for his initial appearance later Monday, according to a news release.

Court officials say his case has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black, who oversaw Householder’s trial and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Randazzo now faces the same sentence if he’s convicted.

Randazzo faces one count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of travel act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and five counts of making illegal monetary transactions.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Randazzo to chair PUCO in 2019 despite a cautionary letter from environmental groups and a 198-page dossier from his former campaign staffer warning against it.

Randazzo is an attorney who began his career as a member of the PUCO’s technical staff. He left and was appointed to act as an assistant attorney general for the State of Ohio and assigned to the PUCO section.

He then entered private practice where he focused on energy, communications and utility law.

Randazzo retired from the law firm of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC at the end of 2018, where he provided guidance to a broad range of clients including residential, commercial and industrial customers, cooperatives, municipally-owned and investor-owned utilities, PUCO’s website said while he was chairman.

His experience includes developing Ohio’s innovative self-help natural gas program in 1973; implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 in Ohio; proactive leadership on Ohio utility legislation providing customers with supply-side and demand-side choices; and general counsel to the Industrial Energy Users-Ohio (IEU-Ohio).

Randazzo resigned his position with the PUCO in November 2020 after the FBI searched his Columbus home as part of an investigation into the bribery scandal

“The impression left by an FBI raid on our home, the statement included in FirstEnergy Corp.’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday and the accompanying publicity will, right or wrong, fuel suspicions about and controversy over decisions I may render in my current capacity,” he wrote in his resignation letter to DeWine.

“In present times, when you, good sir, are valiantly battling to save Ohioans from the surging attack of COVID-19, there is no room or time for me to be a distraction.”

Federal officials said they are seeking to hold Randazzo accountable for his alleged illegal activities through the unsealing of Monday’s indictment

“Public officials – whether elected or appointed – are tasked with upholding the highest level of integrity in their duties and responsibilities. Such service to the public must be selfless, not selfish,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in the prepared statement.

Randazzo’s indictment outlines the alleged scheme in which a public regulatory official “ignored the Ohio consumers he was responsible for protecting, instead taking a bribe from an energy company seeking favors,” said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers.

“The FBI will remain vigilant in investigating allegations of corruption at all levels of government and hold those who violate the law accountable for their actions.”

For example, federal officials said in a news release, Randazzo allegedly included language in a PUCO Opinion and Order that would address an issue for the energy company that was slated to happen in 2024.

“Stock is gonna get hit with Ohio 2024. Need Sam to get rid of the ‘Ohio 2024 hole,’” an energy executive text message read, according to the release.

Another executive messaged, in part: “I spoke with Sam today. Told me 2024 issue will be handled next Thursday.” The next Thursday, the PUCO decision included language alleviating the 2024 issue.

A March 2020 text message from an executive mentions that Randazzo “will get it done for us but cannot just jettison all process.” The message references specific official actions before continuing: “…a lot of talk going on in the halls of PUCO about does he work there or for us? He’ll move it as fast as he can,” federal officials wrote.

Randazzo is accused of receiving bribe money from the energy company through his consulting business, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio, Inc. (SFA), which was registered in Ohio in March 2010.

SFA filings name Randazzo as the president and sole representative of the business and lists Randazzo’s home address as the business address, according to federal officials.

Randazzo also used his consulting business, SFA, to carry out an embezzlement scheme, funneling to himself at least a million dollars meant for an association of large, industrial energy users in Ohio, his indictment shows.

Randazzo was the general counsel of the industry group for multiple years, including from 2010 until his PUCO appointment, and at times served as the industry group’s executive director. Randazzo controlled the industry group’s bank accounts.

It is alleged Randazzo entered into settlements with companies on behalf of the industry group and kept portions of the settlement payments for himself. As one method to conceal his alleged embezzling, Randazzo allegedly created a fictitious member of the industry group that received payments along with legitimate members.

For example, in March 2019, it is alleged Randazzo attempted to conceal his embezzling by wiring approximately $1.1 million between bank accounts under his control.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.