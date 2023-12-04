Police in search of missing Colerain Township teen

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Colerain Township Police and other departments are actively searching for a high school student who has not been seen since Saturday night.

According to a post shared on Facebook by his mother, Brady Jackson was missing since 9 p.m.

The post said he was last seen on Sheits Road off of Blue Rock Road.

Colerain Township Police spokesperson Jim Love said that Brady was supposed to be going to visit his father who lives in Butler County.

His mother said he never showed up.

Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother. (WXIX)

Brady was said to be driving a black 2004 Honda.

Cincinnati La Salle High School has also shared the post to their social media.

Love described Brady as 5′9″, 138 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone sees Brady or knows his whereabouts, contact Colerain Township Police at 513-825-2280.

