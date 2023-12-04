Rain, wintry mix to start work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State will see some rain Monday but will remain mostly dry with a better chance of rain and even a light snow mix on Tuesday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

It’s mostly cloudy to start your Monday morning with lows in the 30s.

Watch for the potential for patchy fog to develop, mainly in low-lying areas and river valleys.

Later, the afternoon highs will push into the 40s.

Any rain that falls Monday will dry out Monday night ahead of more rain chances Tuesday.

The precipitation Tuesday morning will primarily be rain showers, though there will be the potential for a wintry mix for areas north of the Ohio River.

No impacts are expected from the wintry mix as it’ll quickly transition to all rain late morning.

However, some snow mix with rain showers will be possible between 7 a.m. and noon, mainly north and east of Cincinnati.

Widespread rain will continue on and off through the day under cloudy skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Total rainfall amounts on Tuesday will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

This precipitation will quickly transition to all rain late morning.

Widespread rain will continue on and off through the day under cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s.

Northwest winds will bring chilly conditions and more clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Lows will return to the 30s.

The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says it can’t rule out a few snow flurries, but it will be dry flakes with much of the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Warmer conditions will move in Thursday along with breezy winds.

Highs will spring into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase Thursday night through Friday as even warmer air filters into the Ohio Valley, according to the weather team.

After a mild Friday morning, afternoon highs will rise into the upper 50s.

Rain will return Friday night and continue through much of the weekend, the weather team says.

Saturday will stay warm but cooler conditions will return on Sunday.

