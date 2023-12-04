Rain, wintry weather and warm conditions all in the forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered but light showers will be possible this afternoon. It will remain cloudy until later this evening. Tonight will be dry with clouds returning. Precipitation will arrive overnight and there will be rain by morning. Low 33. There is a chance for frozen precipitation to mix in with the rain at times. Any frozen precipitation will melt on contact with the relatively warm ground.

A few light showers will continue into the afternoon but dry weather will return. Highs will be in the 40s again Wednesday.

Thursday will be one of the best days this week with a high near 50. Friday is warmer but there will be more clouds. This weekend will be wet at times with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Rain could change to snow Monday morning but it is too soon to be certain this far out.

