Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Cincinnati in Summer 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their North American Tour on Monday, and one of the stops they will be making is in the Queen City.

Riverbend Music Center will be flooded with alternative-rock enthusiasts on July 5 for the “Unlimited Love Tour” featuring IRONTOM.

This will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers 10th performance in Cincinnati, the last one being May 19, 2017 at U.S. Bank Arena, and their third performance at Riverbend.

The four-man band is well-recognized not only in the U.S. but globally too, as they have been nominated and won several music awards in Latin America, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Ireland, Hungary, Canada, China, and other parts of Europe.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Red Hot Chili Peppers won 6 Grammy Awards, one of which was Best Rock Song in 2007 for their track “Dani California.”

With over 36.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the Los Angeles group’s most-listened to songs are the 1991 hit song “Under the Bridge,” “Can’t Stop,” and three songs from the band’s 1999 album Californication: “Scar Tissue,” “Californication” and “Otherside.”

The most recent album produced by the Red Hot Chili Peppers was made in 2022, called Return of the Dream Canteen, which was No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album sales chart.

In addition to performing in Cincinnati, the band will also be traveling to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on July 22.

Tickets for the 2024 concert go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers have access to the presale which starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 10 p.m.

