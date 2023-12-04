Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Search underway after Colerain Twp teen reported missing

Brady Jackson
Brady Jackson(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Colerain Township police and other law enforcement are searching for a high school student reported missing over the weekend.

Brady Jackson went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road off Blue Rock Road, according to his mother’s Facebook post.

Colerain Township police spokesperson Jim Love says Brady was supposed to be going to visit his father who lives in Butler County.

His mother said he never showed up.

Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother.
Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother.(WXIX)

Brady drives a black 2004 Honda Accord, according to his mother.

La Salle High School in Green Township shared the post on their social media.

Police described Brady as 5′9″ and 138 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone sees Brady or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Colerain Township Police at 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary

Latest News

DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously to strike
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Crews responded to a fire at Vistech Manufacturing Solutions in Lebanon Sunday night.
Fire at Lebanon manufacturing company under investigation
Cincinnati Nature Center is calling this year’s theme a ‘celestial forest.’
Cincinnati Nature Center’s ‘Light in the Forest’ returns