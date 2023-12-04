Search underway after Colerain Twp teen reported missing

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Colerain Township police and other law enforcement are searching for a high school student reported missing over the weekend.

Brady Jackson went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and was last seen on Sheits Road off Blue Rock Road, according to his mother’s Facebook post.

Colerain Township police spokesperson Jim Love says Brady was supposed to be going to visit his father who lives in Butler County.

His mother said he never showed up.

Brady Jackson was last seen on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his mother. (WXIX)

Brady drives a black 2004 Honda Accord, according to his mother.

La Salle High School in Green Township shared the post on their social media.

Police described Brady as 5′9″ and 138 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone sees Brady or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Colerain Township Police at 513-825-2280.

