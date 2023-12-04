Tri-State library has unique way of reuniting lost water bottles with owners

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There is an unusual display at the Harrison branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library and it doesn’t involve books.

It’s called “The Museum of Lost Water Bottles” and it’s the brainchild of Harrison Library Customer Service Adviser Sarah Dole.

Dole got the idea after seeing a post about lost water bottles on social media, according to CHPL Communications Manager Libby Scott.

Scott says the library had a lot of water bottles in the lost and found so they are hoping the ‘museum’ will help reunite the bottles with their owners.

So far, two people have claimed their bottles but the others are still on display.

Scott says the library will keep the remaining bottles through the end of the month and then the unclaimed ones will be donated.

If you think the library may have your water bottle, you can reach out to the Harrison Branch staff at (513) 369-6900 or stop by.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.