Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tri-State library has unique way of reuniting lost water bottles with owners

The Harrison Library has a 'Museum of Lost Water Bottles' they are hoping to reunite with...
The Harrison Library has a 'Museum of Lost Water Bottles' they are hoping to reunite with their owners.(Harrison Branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There is an unusual display at the Harrison branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library and it doesn’t involve books.

It’s called “The Museum of Lost Water Bottles” and it’s the brainchild of Harrison Library Customer Service Adviser Sarah Dole.

Dole got the idea after seeing a post about lost water bottles on social media, according to CHPL Communications Manager Libby Scott.

Scott says the library had a lot of water bottles in the lost and found so they are hoping the ‘museum’ will help reunite the bottles with their owners.

So far, two people have claimed their bottles but the others are still on display.

Scott says the library will keep the remaining bottles through the end of the month and then the unclaimed ones will be donated.

If you think the library may have your water bottle, you can reach out to the Harrison Branch staff at (513) 369-6900 or stop by.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
Two Middletown firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and two dogs were...
2 Middletown firefighters hurt, dogs killed in house fire
Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs

Latest News

Northern Kentucky University students are teaming up with archaeologists to dig up artifacts...
NKU students, archaeologists digging at Newport Barracks site
Connor Freudiger and Jack Fulmer created an Amazon Wishlist that includes toys, personal...
Friends continue collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House
Tyshawn Barker, 27, was 15 years old when he was involved in the murder of two people in 2011,...
Hamilton Co. Judge to determine if 2011 murder convict gets new trial
Officials say Termaine Jackson turned himself in at the Solon Police Department around 7 a.m....
Man guilty of dragging Solon police officer with his car is sentenced