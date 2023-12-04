Woman identified in single-vehicle Seymour Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the woman who was killed in the Carthage crash on Friday night.

My’deja Lei Rachel Sturdivant, 35, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet says.

According to Cincinnati police, officers were dispatched to 18 E. Seymour Ave. around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul.

A press release stated the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete support pier.

Upon arrival, police found a female - now known as Sturdivant - with life-threatening injuries and transported her to UC Medical Center where she later died.

Sturdivant was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are still being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

