Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast

A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while swimming with her 5-year-old daughter in the Pacific Ocean.(Source: Olga Ernst/CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, authorities said Sunday.

Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

The town is in the western state of Jalisco, and is located next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad.

Ariaza said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore.

The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her. The daughter was not harmed.

Ariaza said that despite a quick response by rescuers, the woman died of blood loss from the massive bite wound on her leg near the hip. She was a resident of a nearby town.

Authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad to swimming as a precaution.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in Mexico. In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Arrington, 28, of Hamilton, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges,...
Woman charged with felonious assault after stabbing man in Hamilton
Two dogs are dead, and one firefighter is hospitalized after a house fire occurred in...
2 firefighters hospitalized, released after house fire in Middletown
Butler County residents will see a major property tax increase in February.
Realtor gives advice to potential homebuyers ahead of huge spike in property values, taxes
Toddler teacher Janice Bradley blows bubbles with a toddler group at the Life Learning Center...
Proposed federal rule to increase Head Start teachers salary
Brady Jackson was last seen Saturday on Sheits Road in Colerain Township, according to his...
Police in search of missing Colerain Township teen

Latest News

Crews responded to a fire at Vistech Manufacturing Solutions in Lebanon Sunday night.
Fire at Lebanon manufacturing company under investigation
Cincinnati Nature Center is calling this year’s theme a ‘celestial forest.’
Cincinnati Nature Center’s ‘Light in the Forest’ returns
DHL employs more than 2,000 people at its CVG hub. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL Teamsters at CVG vote almost unanimously for a strike
Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked...
Father of Palestinian American boy slain in alleged hate crime files wrongful death lawsuit