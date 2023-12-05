2 dead in Clinton Co. house fire, fire marshal says

This is a breaking news story.

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Clinton County claimed two lives Tuesday morning, the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Wilmington Fire & Rescue and several other fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a two-story house fire at 14 S High St. in Martinsville - about 10 minutes east of Blanchester, Ohio.

As of now, the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is continuing its investigation as to what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

NOW: Wilmington Fire & Rescue and several other departments on scene of a two story house fire in Martinsville, Clinton County. No details available as of yet. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/y8j7VfYCXx — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) December 5, 2023

