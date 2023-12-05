Contests
2 dead in Clinton Co. house fire, fire marshal says

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio, according to the State Fire Marshall.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This is a breaking news story.

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A house fire in Clinton County claimed two lives Tuesday morning, the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Wilmington Fire & Rescue and several other fire departments were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a two-story house fire at 14 S High St. in Martinsville - about 10 minutes east of Blanchester, Ohio.

As of now, the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is continuing its investigation as to what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

