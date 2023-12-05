Bengals on the road at Jaguars for Monday Night Football
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, trying to win their first road game on Monday Night Football since 1990.
First Quarter
The Bengals get the opening kickoff. They drive to midfield, thanks to Joe Mixon and a facemask penalty, but it stalls on fourth and 3 when Jake Browning is sacked.
The Bengals are without standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury.
