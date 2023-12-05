Bengals on the road at Jaguars for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, trying to win their first road game on Monday Night Football since 1990.

First Quarter

The Bengals get the opening kickoff. They drive to midfield, thanks to Joe Mixon and a facemask penalty, but it stalls on fourth and 3 when Jake Browning is sacked.

#Bengals aggressive going for it on fourth-and-4 from the plus 45.



Those are spots Taylor has been punting fairly often lately. But Brad Robbins hasn't been good enough pinning inside the 10.



That's a combo aggressive approach/lack of faith in punter call. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2023

The Bengals are without standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury.

Cam Taylor-Britt has been placed on IR.



The #Bengals cornerback injured his ankle in practice late in the week. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 4, 2023

