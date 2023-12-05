Contests
Bengals on the road at Jaguars for Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, celebrates his touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, trying to win their first road game on Monday Night Football since 1990.

First Quarter

The Bengals get the opening kickoff. They drive to midfield, thanks to Joe Mixon and a facemask penalty, but it stalls on fourth and 3 when Jake Browning is sacked.

The Bengals are without standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury.

