Bengals Ted Karras nominated for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) celebrates at the conclusion of an NFL divisional...
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) celebrates at the conclusion of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras is one of 32 nominees for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the most prestigious honor the league has to offer.

Every year, the NFL nominates one player from each team who empowers youth, supports veterans and/or brings awareness to the public about other important issues.

This year, the NFL believes Karras embodies these qualities.

Ted Karras made a stop at St. Joseph Consolidated School in Hamilton after students raised...
Ted Karras made a stop at St. Joseph Consolidated School in Hamilton after students raised money for the Cincy Hat cause.(WXIX)

In 2022, the Bengals player launched his very own initiative to raise money for the Village of Merici, a non-profit residential community that creates a home and provides services for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Karras was able to raise thousands for the organization by selling his famous “The Cincy Hat” and matching donations on the brand’s website.

The Bengals franchise says the company generated over $800,000 in sales with more than $325,000 in proceeds going toward Village of Merici.

“I’m truly honored,” Karras said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to be a part of Village of Merici and grateful to everyone in the Cincinnati community. I can’t believe how this project turned into something like this. What a very humbling experience.”

As a result of his work with the non-profit since 2016, the Village of Merici reported they were able to expand its numbers of adults to support by 60%.

“The financial support The Cincy Hat project has provided Village of Merici is incredible,” said Colleen Renie, Village of Merici Executive Director. “This project has become 10 times larger than any other fundraiser we have throughout the year. It’s given us the ability to think bigger and reach more adults in need. We have a large waitlist of adults in need of services, and we’ve been able to hire more coaches and serve more people with this new income stream.”

Each nominee will get to wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal on their helmet throughout the 2023-24 season. They will also receive up to a $55,000 donation, while the winner will receive $250,000, to give to the charity of their choice.

Only two Bengals players have won the league’s award, the last being Anthony Munoz in 1991, and the first being Reggie Williams in 1986.

Here is this year’s list of nominees:

  • Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Ledbetter
  • Atlanta Falcons: Bradley Pinion
  • Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith
  • Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins
  • Carolina Panthers: Bradley Bozeman
  • Chicago Bears: Justin Jones
  • Cincinnati Bengals: Ted Karras
  • Cleveland Browns: Anthony Walker Jr.
  • Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence
  • Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles
  • Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow
  • Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell
  • Houston Texans: Jon Weeks
  • Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: Dawuane Smoot
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
  • Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James Jr.
  • Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold
  • Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips
  • New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones
  • New Orleans Saints: Tyrann Mathieu
  • New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
  • New York Jets: Solomon Thomas
  • Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
  • San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
  • Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons
  • Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

Fans can vote several times for their favorite 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee here.

The winner of the award will be selected on Feb. 8, 2024.

