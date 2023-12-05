Bengals Ted Karras nominated for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras is one of 32 nominees for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the most prestigious honor the league has to offer.

Every year, the NFL nominates one player from each team who empowers youth, supports veterans and/or brings awareness to the public about other important issues.

This year, the NFL believes Karras embodies these qualities.

Ted Karras made a stop at St. Joseph Consolidated School in Hamilton after students raised money for the Cincy Hat cause. (WXIX)

In 2022, the Bengals player launched his very own initiative to raise money for the Village of Merici, a non-profit residential community that creates a home and provides services for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Karras was able to raise thousands for the organization by selling his famous “The Cincy Hat” and matching donations on the brand’s website.

The Bengals franchise says the company generated over $800,000 in sales with more than $325,000 in proceeds going toward Village of Merici.

I am matching any donation or purchase at https://t.co/tx0TaqykZt all week up to $120K! Everyone who participates is automatically entered to win our awesome giveaways. This one is special to me because @drinkhoist has hooked up @MarianUFootball all year! Who Dey! https://t.co/HdxS0mKrGF — Teddy Karras (@_teddy_k) December 1, 2023

“I’m truly honored,” Karras said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to be a part of Village of Merici and grateful to everyone in the Cincinnati community. I can’t believe how this project turned into something like this. What a very humbling experience.”

As a result of his work with the non-profit since 2016, the Village of Merici reported they were able to expand its numbers of adults to support by 60%.

“The financial support The Cincy Hat project has provided Village of Merici is incredible,” said Colleen Renie, Village of Merici Executive Director. “This project has become 10 times larger than any other fundraiser we have throughout the year. It’s given us the ability to think bigger and reach more adults in need. We have a large waitlist of adults in need of services, and we’ve been able to hire more coaches and serve more people with this new income stream.”

Each nominee will get to wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal on their helmet throughout the 2023-24 season. They will also receive up to a $55,000 donation, while the winner will receive $250,000, to give to the charity of their choice.

Only two Bengals players have won the league’s award, the last being Anthony Munoz in 1991, and the first being Reggie Williams in 1986.

Here is this year’s list of nominees:

Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons: Bradley Pinion

Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers: Bradley Bozeman

Chicago Bears: Justin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals: Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns: Anthony Walker Jr.

Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence

Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell

Houston Texans: Jon Weeks

Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dawuane Smoot

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James Jr.

Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones

New Orleans Saints: Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley

New York Jets: Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

Fans can vote several times for their favorite 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee here.

The winner of the award will be selected on Feb. 8, 2024.

