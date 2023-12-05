Cincinnati native Nikki Glaser brings her comedy home with show at Hard Rock Casino

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Comedian Nikki Glaser, a Cincinnati native, is bringing her comedy home in early 2024 with a show at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

Tickets for her March 23 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at HardRockCasinoCincinnati.com via Ticketmaster.

Glaser was born in Cincinnati and spent most of her childhood in St. Louis.

She started performing standup comedy at age 18 and wrote her first jokes in college.

Glaser rose to fame with appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Last Comic Standing.”

She has been the host of several podcasts, including “You Had to Be There,” “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” and “We Know Nothing.”

She also has appeared on Sirius XM radio on Howard Stern and on Comedy Central Radio.

Glaser was the host of the dating shows “Blind Date” and “FBOY Island,” was the subject of an E! channel reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser” and placed third in season eight of “The Masked Singer” as “Snowstorm.”

