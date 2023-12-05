Community working to help a local business reopen after a fire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Springfield Township jewelry store that has been in the community for decades was destroyed in a fire a couple of weeks ago, and now the owners and residents are working around the clock to get back up and running.

Hug Jewelers has been in business for 64 years, but after a fire broke out at the beginning of November, the store is unrecognizable.

“We said through COVID, ‘We are not going down this way. We’re going to save the store - his dad’s store’ - and all of that, and then it’s like, ‘Wow, this is another major challenge again,’” Hug Jewelers Sales Manager Karen Hug told FOX19 NOW.

On Nov. 8, around 3 p.m., Karen got a phone call no manager ever wants to receive.

“‘There’s a fire at the building,’” the caller told Karen.

“I actually thought they were pranking me until my husband came in on the other line and said, ‘No we actually have a fire’ and I said, ‘How bad is it?’ And he said, ‘It’s really, really bad you need to get here,’” she explained.

Karen’s husband, Steve Hug, says he, the employees and some customers were in the store when an electrical fire started.

“It was terrifying,” he said. “A lot of smoke came out of the vents, we were sitting there and then all this smoke is coming out - it was very scary.”

Steve says firefighters showed up within minutes and knocked down the fire, and everyone made it out unharmed.

However, the fire caused thousands of dollars in damages and an immeasurable amount of emotional trauma.

“To see the extent of the damage and all the beauty and the history and the family name - everything literally go up in smoke and becoming just a black hole of ugliness - was just so so depressing and overwhelming,” Steve explained.

The Hugs say the building has been in their family since 1959 when Steve’s dad and Hug Jewelry founder, Richard Hug, purchased it.

“He always wanted to be in that spot, it used to be a house,” Steve added.

For 72 years, the home-turned-store fostered relations with their community, which the Hugs say has motivated them to keep their doors open in the aftermath of the fire.

“So many people have come to help support us. We’re very grateful for our customers,” the Hugs said.

A temporary store location has opened up across the street from the original store, and the family says they have no plans on slowing down.

“We’re going to be here. Even if we have to work extra hours. We’re going to get all the work down for the customers. We’re not going anywhere,” the owners said.

They say they are planning to reopen their store in the old location in a year or two to keep their legacy going.

