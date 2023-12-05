Crews battle NKY house fire

Contests
Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Kenton County overnight, dispatchers confirm.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Dec. 5, 2023
CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Kenton County overnight, dispatchers confirm.

It started about midnight in the 15000 block of Dixie Highway in Crittenden.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, dispatchers say.

The fire left heavy visible damage.

The cause and a damage estimate were not released while fire crews continued to investigate.

