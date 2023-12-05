Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Dreary and damp weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue at times today and this evening with cloudy weather remaining. Low 32.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry but a flurry or sprinkle is possible. Highs remain in the low 40s.

It will be warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s but it will be very windy at times with gusts as high as 25mph.

Rain arrives early Saturday morning and continues much of the day. Rain will persist through Sunday with heavy rain at times. It will be very windy Sunday with gusts as high as 50mph. The rain will eventually change to a wintry mix as temperatures begin to drop. That wintry mix will be possible through Monday morning. It is too soon to nail down the details of that wintry mix at this time but definitely prepare for messy weather at Paycor Stadium Sunday.

Tuesday looks to be dry as of now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

Cloudy and gloomy weather continues
logo
More Wet Weather on Tuesday
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Rain & Snow Mix At Times Tuesday Morning