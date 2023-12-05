Dreary and damp weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue at times today and this evening with cloudy weather remaining. Low 32.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry but a flurry or sprinkle is possible. Highs remain in the low 40s.

It will be warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s but it will be very windy at times with gusts as high as 25mph.

Rain arrives early Saturday morning and continues much of the day. Rain will persist through Sunday with heavy rain at times. It will be very windy Sunday with gusts as high as 50mph. The rain will eventually change to a wintry mix as temperatures begin to drop. That wintry mix will be possible through Monday morning. It is too soon to nail down the details of that wintry mix at this time but definitely prepare for messy weather at Paycor Stadium Sunday.

Tuesday looks to be dry as of now.

