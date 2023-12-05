EB I-275 closed at Ronald Reagan Hwy due to fiery, multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down at Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway due to a fiery multi-vehicle crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All traffic is being diverted onto Ronald Reagan Highway until further notice. Or, you can detour onto I-74.

It happened on the highway at Brehm Road around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to state traffic cameras.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.

One woman, 49, was removed from a vehicle with head and facial injuries, dispatch confirms.

Police requested a salt truck as it started to rain and then snow in a light wintry mix.

They told dispatchers they wanted the highway treated now to make sure no slick spots developed as the temperature drops.

