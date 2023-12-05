Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Family celebrates four year adoption journey with party

Family celebrating with adoption party for two kids
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Andrew and Jillian Hunt said it was the best Christmas present of their lives.

The couple officially adopted Princeton and Leah after fostering the two children for four years.

Princeton, 5, and Leah, 4, officially joined the Hunt family in Hamilton County Probate Court on Monday. The family celebrated with a party Monday evening.

The children’s birth mother had only been 15 when she had the two.

“When we initially got the call for the placement it was to take mom and both babies,” Jillian said. “There’s a lot of emotions and with every adoption, as much joy and excitement as there is, there’s also a loss that’s attached to it.”

Jessica Thompson works for The Buckeye Ranch, an organization that helps children find foster homes, said the Hunts story could benefit foster children everywhere.

“The Hunts being willing to tell their story means the world to us, because they were people that weren’t foster parents,” Thompson said. “They said yes when so many people say no.”

The Hunts didn’t pick the time of the year - it fell into place for the family.

“We didn’t get to pick the time of the year but it worked really well because we love Christmas so much,” Jillian said.

The adoption and Christmas isn’t the only celebration the Hunt family has planned. Andrew and Princeton have December birthdays in a few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
In wake of Issue 2, Fairfield holds vote to ban marijuana dispensaries
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals...
Bengals, Browning shock Jaguars in overtime
More than 30 CPS students walk out of class to protest Gaza war
More than 30 CPS students stage walkout in support of Palestine
Northern Kentucky University students are teaming up with archaeologists to dig up artifacts...
NKU students, archaeologists digging at Newport Barracks site