Family celebrates four year adoption journey with party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Andrew and Jillian Hunt said it was the best Christmas present of their lives.

The couple officially adopted Princeton and Leah after fostering the two children for four years.

Princeton, 5, and Leah, 4, officially joined the Hunt family in Hamilton County Probate Court on Monday. The family celebrated with a party Monday evening.

The children’s birth mother had only been 15 when she had the two.

“When we initially got the call for the placement it was to take mom and both babies,” Jillian said. “There’s a lot of emotions and with every adoption, as much joy and excitement as there is, there’s also a loss that’s attached to it.”

Jessica Thompson works for The Buckeye Ranch, an organization that helps children find foster homes, said the Hunts story could benefit foster children everywhere.

“The Hunts being willing to tell their story means the world to us, because they were people that weren’t foster parents,” Thompson said. “They said yes when so many people say no.”

The Hunts didn’t pick the time of the year - it fell into place for the family.

“We didn’t get to pick the time of the year but it worked really well because we love Christmas so much,” Jillian said.

The adoption and Christmas isn’t the only celebration the Hunt family has planned. Andrew and Princeton have December birthdays in a few days.

