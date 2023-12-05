Contests
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say

A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road, police said.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father and a son were indicted Tuesday in connection to the death of a woman and her two dogs in West Price Hill.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutors, Trevor Johnson is being accused of killing Kymberly Maclary, 33, on Sept. 23 and his dad, Richard Johnson, allegedly helped him cover it up.

Maclary was walking with her two dogs when Trevor allegedly hit her with his vehicle on Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road around 9:40 p.m., FOX19 NOW’s previous story says.

A crash report states the woman was walking in the marked crosswalk but did not have the walk light.

Neighbors concerned after pedestrian killed in West Price Hill

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Trevor fled the scene and then his father “helped cover the car and remove the license plate.”

Trevor was indicted on several charges, including failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide, obstructing justice, and two counts of animal cruelty.

His dad faces one count each of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

