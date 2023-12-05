First Alert Weather Day: Crashes slow morning commute on wet roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until 11 a.m. due to disruptive precipitation during the morning commute.

Roads are mainly just wet right now and not icy because pavement temperatures remain warm, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Rain began falling earlier Tuesday and there is the potential for snow showers to mix with the rain, primarily north of the Ohio River.

Two major highways are impacted right now and one just reopened after it was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The center lane is blocked on westbound Interstate 275 near I-71/75 due to a crash, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

First Alert Weather Day issued until 11am. We have seen some issues with wet roads this morning. Any wet snow will melt on impact. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jLgsYND4A1 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 5, 2023

Later, the high temperature will rise into the mid-to-low 40s.

A few light showers will continue into the afternoon but dry weather will return, except for a few flurries, on Wednesday morning.

Highs will be near 40 degrees.

