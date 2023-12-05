Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix for morning rush in parts of Tri-State

Dec. 5, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until 11 a.m. due to rain and rain mixed with wet snow during the morning commute.

Roads are mainly just wet right now and not icy because pavement temperatures remain warm, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The potential for snow showers to mix in with rain is focused primarily north of the Ohio River.

At least one major highway, however, is shut down right now and police summoned a salt truck to treat the road as a precaution.

EB I-275 closed at Ronald Reagan Hwy due to fiery, multi-vehicle crash

Later, the high temperature will rise into the mid-to-low 40s.

A few light showers will continue into the afternoon but dry weather will return, except for a few flurries, on Wednesday morning.

Highs will be near 40 degrees.

