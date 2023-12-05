Contests
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - While most 2 year olds are learning the basics of potty training, this Kentucky toddler was breaking world records.

Isla McNabb, a native of Crestwood, Kentucky, became the youngest member of American Mensa, the world’s oldest high IQ society, after testing in the 99th percentile for the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales at just 2 years old.

Isla now holds the Guinness record as the youngest Mensa member to join the organization, Guinness World Records officials announced Nov. 27.

Isla’s parents, Jason and Amanda McNabb, told Guinness she began learning her colors, numbers, and the alphabet at 1. On her second birthday, Isla received an erasable writing tablet from her aunt, which would later alert her parents to her unique abilities.

According to the McNabbs, Jason wrote the word “red” on the tablet, and Isla could read it back to him, shocking both him and Amanda. He then proceeded to write “blue,” “yellow,” “cat” and “dog,” all of which Isla read aloud.

From then on, the McNabbs found words spelled out with multi-colored toy letters next to objects around the house. They even found the letters “C-A-T” by their family cat, Booger. Jason described the experience as “almost a little creepy,” while Amanda found it adorable, per the Louisville Courier Journal.

Amanda then suggested they get Isla tested.

Becoming a Mensa member

Doctors in Louisville initially refused to conduct an IQ test for a child as young as Isla, but the McNabbs finally got a yes from Dr. Ed Amend in Lexington. The Amend Group does not usually evaluate children due to testing difficulties but made an exception for the McNabb family.

At just 2 1/2 years old, Isla scored in the top 1% of the population, qualifying her for a Mensa membership. The McNabbs told Guinness their main goal of enrolling Isla in Mensa was to connect with and learn from other parents who have gifted children. The McNabbs plan to connect Isla with other children in Mensa who live around the area once she gets older.

“I wouldn’t have believed any of this if it wasn’t firsthand,” Amanda told the Louisville Courier Journal in 2022. “You see those stories of kids that are playing chess at 3 or learning the periodic table or all of the presidents. People keep asking if we are going to teach her those, but no. She has no interest in it.”

What’s next?

Isla, now 3, is enrolled in preschool with plans to begin kindergarten early. She is above average in multiple subjects and excels at math and reading. She has also started displaying knowledge of American Sign Language, but her parents are unaware of where she learned it.

Isla’s favorite activities are drawing, school and playing with Booger. Her favorite books are “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Pete the Cat.”

The McNabbs said they are unsure what the future holds for their daughter, but they are ready to cultivate her passions, whether that’s by skipping grades or joining a gifted program. However, making sure Isla is enjoying her childhood is still their first priority.

“We don’t want her to develop a complex or feel like she has something to live up to,” Amanda said. “She’s having fun, right? Let’s let her enjoy it.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

