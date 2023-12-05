Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy suffered another legal setback in her efforts to overturn a civil stalking protection order requiring her to stay 500 feet away from fellow school board member Isaac Adi.

Her lawyer missed the 14-day deadline to appeal the order in Butler County Common Pleas Court after a magistrate issued it on Sept. 20, Judge Greg Howard wrote in his decision Monday.

Instead, her lawyer went directly to Ohio’s 12th District Court of Appeals, which Judge Howard noted, rejected her request because it did not follow the procedure to appeal first in the lower court.

As a result, Judge Howard on Monday dismissed all of her attorney’s pending motions, including one to terminate the protection order.

So for now, Boddy is required by the court to continue staying away from Adi, including at school board meetings which she cannot attend if Adi is present, until the order expires on Sept. 20, 2025, two years from the date it was issued.

The next Lakota School Board meeting is on Dec. 11.

Judge Howard noted in his decision that Adi’s lawyer filed two motions last month for contempt against Boddy for allegedly violating the protection order.

“Those shall be set for hearing with the Court’s judicial assistant contacting counsel to schedule,” the judge wrote.

Voters elected Boddy in the fall of 2021 and she was sworn in January 2022. Ohio school board members serve four terms.

School board members who miss meetings for 90 days and “each absence is found to be for reasons declared insufficient” by a two-thirds vote of the remaining board, can be removed and someone else could be appointed, according to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11 “Vacancy in board.”

Adi once campaigned with Boddy but he claimed in an August application for court protection that he was under “mental distress.” He said their relationship deteriorated to the point that Ms. Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational.”

Adi cited a series of events he described as harassing and impacting his health and then said under oath at a Sept. 15 hearing the distress over this resulted in his hospitalization in July.

Boddy testified that she didn’t mean any ill will against Adi. She said she was just calling him out for not being conservative when she felt he should be conservative, for not voting conservative and for supporting the former superintendent.

Boddy’s lawyer has argued that Ohio’s stalking law is being used as a “sword” against Boddy to quiet her conservative voice.

He has said she will “continue to place the needs of parents and children above those of special interests.”

Boddy did receive an emergency partial stay that allowed her to continue attending school board meetings while she appealed the order, albeit with strict guidelines.

But the appeals court dismissed her request on Nov. 13, ordering her to try to seek it first in the lower court.

Her attorney filed to dismiss it in the lower court and said her emergency stay to attend school board meetings would still apply

The sheriff’s office believed it did not because deputies cited her for violating the protection order when she attended the next school board meeting, on Nov. 17.

Boddy went to Butler County Area 2 Court for arraignment last week.

Violation of a protection order is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail

Judge Kevin McDonough immediately recused himself.

The Ohio Supreme Court is expected to appoint a visiting judge sometime soon.

Judge McDonough did not say in court why he was bowing out but the Area 1 Court judge is Adi’s attorney, Robert Lyons, who also serves as the presiding and administrative judge over all three of the county’s area courts.

Part-time judges in Ohio can represent clients and many do, but not in the same court jurisdiction, according to the Ohio Disciplinary Counsel.

When we asked Lyons about it last month, before McDonough recused himself, he responded: “I obviously could not hear Boddy’s criminal case, but Judge McDonough would not have a conflict so it can proceed in Area 2.”

Boddy’s citation from the sheriff’s office was the second time during the week of Nov. 13 that she was accused of violating the protection order.

Adi’s lawyer alleged in a filing that day in another court, Butler County Common Pleas, that Boddy violated the order by attending the same conference as Adi in Columbus and coming within 500 feet of him.

Boddy’s lawyer disagreed, telling FOX19 NOW that Boddy and Adi were both required to attend a taxpayer-funded meeting in Columbus to train school board members.

Lyons is now seeking a civil punishment on her, a finding of contempt of court and recently requested a hearing before Judge Howard.

