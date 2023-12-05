Man involved in two separate fatal shootings sentenced in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati murder convict was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Wagner.

Josiah Fousse, 30, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and having a firearm while under disability for his involvement in a 2013 robbery-turned-homicide, court records show.

According to initial filings, Fousse and Jaleel Markeith Smith-Riley, 30, and Darnell Byrd, shot and killed 20-year-old Porshia Brooks and shot her boyfriend, 21-year-old Aron Martin, in Norwood on Nov. 16, 2013.

A bill of particulars says the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Carthage Avenue.

The three men spotted Brooks and Martin in a parked car and approached them with “the purpose to rob them,” the document states.

Smith-Riley went through Martin’s pockets and then shot both victims. As a result, the 20-year-old woman died and her boyfriend suffered permanent injuries, but survived, the bill of particulars says.

All three of the men ran away and Fousse maintained possession of the firearm, the document said.

Throughout his trial, Fousse maintained a non-guilty plea until Hamilton County Prosecutors offered him a plea deal: Reduce the murder charge to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, 2023, according to court documents.

In addition to his 18-year prison sentence in Ohio, Fousse is also serving time for a 2015 murder he committed in Muskegon, Michigan, court records show.

The convicted killer was sentenced to between 22 and 52 years in prison by Muskegon 14th Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hicks after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and having a felony firearm, according to the court’s website.

A website article reported by Michigan Live, an online news source, says the person Fousse killed in Muskegon Heights was his Norwood accomplice, Darnell Byrd.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Muskegon 14th Circuit Court and the Muskegon County Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim in the Michigan shooting, but have not heard back yet.

