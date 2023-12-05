More than 30 CPS students stage walkout in support of Palestine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 30 Cincinnati Public Schools students staged a walkout Monday to show their support for Palestine.

Around 10:30 a.m., 35 School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) students walked out of their school.

The nearly three dozen students made chants, calling for Palestine to be free.

“I do not stand for the eradication of all Jews or Israel,” said Alli Wahl, an SCPA student explained.

But, some of the chants the group repeated are often seen as offensive to the Jewish people.

Wahl says she does make a distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people.

“The KKK does not represent America,” Wahl said. “The Nazis do not represent Germany. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”

The group held a moment of silence for the losses the Palestinian people have endured, but there was no mention of the hundreds of Israeli deaths at the hands of Hamas on Oct. 7.

“The reason why we didn’t do a moment of silence for Israel is not that we don’t care about the loss of Israeli lives, it’s because we care about the loss of Palestinian lives that have not yet been vocalized,” said another student protestor, Braxton.

On Nov. 6, CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright sent out a lengthy letter to the district’s community concerning the unrest in the Middle East.

“Some students may choose to express themselves through protest and open discussions,” the superintendent wrote. “My staff will do its best to allow these activities by students to take place as long as it is safe and not harmful to peers.”

Following Monday’s walkout, CPS sent another statement to FOX19 NOW which reads:

“This morning, several School for Creative and Performing Arts students planned and participated in a demonstration against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, before returning to class. CPS supports students using their voices, as long as it is safe and not harmful to peers, recognizing that understanding different perspectives fosters a culture of tolerance and inclusivity. No students were disciplined for participating in the walkout, though discipline may be issued for students who did not return to school per the CPS Code of Conduct.”

The 35 students say they will continue to stage protests until there is a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

