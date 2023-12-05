Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

More Wet Weather on Tuesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light showers will continue into the afternoon and evening. Expect daytime highs to be in the low to mid 40s.

Outside of a slight chance of a shower/flurry early, Wednesday will be dry and cold.

Thursday will be one of the best days this week with a high near 50. Friday is even warmer but there will be more clouds as the next rainmaker heads our way.

This weekend will be wet at times with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. To start your work week it looks like a mix of rain and snow again the the rain could change to wet snow Monday morning. BUT, it is too soon to be certain this far out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Rain & Snow Mix At Times Tuesday Morning
Video Forecast For Tuesday
First Alert Forecast Update
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Light Wintry Mix for the Morning Commute