Mother of 2013 shooting victim speaks out after sentencing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a shooting victim says she is looking forward to healing after one of the three suspects in the 2013 killing was sentenced on Tuesday.

It has been nearly a decade since Sharon Brooks lost her daughter, 20-year-old Porshia Brooks, to gun violence.

On Tuesday, one of three men responsible for the fatal robbery, Josiah Fousse, 30, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

While it is not the sentence Sharon was hoping for, she says she is looking forward to not being in and out of the courthouse anymore.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it is what it is. It is the plea that was accepted and given. I have to accept that no matter how I feel inside,” Sharon said. “Porshia would want me to accept what it is and to be able to put this part of our journey to rest and focus on the next part which is healing.”

According to court documents, Porshia and her boyfriend, Aron Martin, were in a parked car on Carthage Avenue in Norwood when Fousse and two men robbed them.

During the robbery, Porshia and Martin were shot and the three men took off.

Martin sustained permanent injuries, but survived, while Porshia did not make it.

“I don’t know anything else but in and out of this courthouse for 10 years, so this is the life that I have known,” she explained. “So I can’t wait for the next stage of my life.”

The other suspect in this case is facing a life sentence in connection to the crime, and the third man is deceased.

