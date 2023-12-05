Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County murder suspect is now also being accused of a hit-skip crash.

Tydavioun Howard, 18, is facing charges of felonious assault, vehicular assault and failure to stop after he allegedly hit a man, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

In August, Howard was driving when he allegedly rear-ended a car on Galbraith Road.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle got out and walked toward Howard’s car when the 18-year-old sped off and hit the man.

According to police, the man was seriously hurt and was unresponsive when EMS crews got to the scene. It is unknown how he is doing now.

Howard is also the suspect in an active homicide case.

Prosecutors say Howard, who was 17 years old at the time, shot and killed 19-year-old Rodney Harris Junior behind the Colerain Township Raising Cane’s.

He is also accused of trafficking and possessing drugs, court records show.

Howard was transferred to the Hamilton County Justice Center and is being held there without bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
You can help answer letters to Santa through the USPS
You can help answer letters to Santa through the USPS
Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Dreidels are part of the celebration of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah.
Tri-State woman collects hundreds of dreidels
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say