Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County murder suspect is now also being accused of a hit-skip crash.

Tydavioun Howard, 18, is facing charges of felonious assault, vehicular assault and failure to stop after he allegedly hit a man, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

In August, Howard was driving when he allegedly rear-ended a car on Galbraith Road.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle got out and walked toward Howard’s car when the 18-year-old sped off and hit the man.

According to police, the man was seriously hurt and was unresponsive when EMS crews got to the scene. It is unknown how he is doing now.

Howard is also the suspect in an active homicide case.

Prosecutors say Howard, who was 17 years old at the time, shot and killed 19-year-old Rodney Harris Junior behind the Colerain Township Raising Cane’s.

He is also accused of trafficking and possessing drugs, court records show.

Howard was transferred to the Hamilton County Justice Center and is being held there without bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.