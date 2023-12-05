NB I-75 closed in NKY due to fire on semi hauling 9 vehicles

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down in northern Kentucky after a semi truck hauling 9 vehicles caught on fire, according to Boone County dispatchers.

It was reported at the Richwood exit just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Watch for traffic delays.

