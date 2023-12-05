NB I-75 reopens in NKY after semi hauling 9 vehicles catches on fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again in northern Kentucky at the Richwood exit, according to Boone County dispatchers.

It was shut down for nearly two hours during the morning commute Tuesday.

A semi-truck hauling 9 vehicles caught on fire just after 7 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

