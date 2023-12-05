Railbird 2024 lineup released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2024’s Railbird Music Festival is out.

The festival will be held June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile.

Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of the festival. Over 30 artists, across three stages, will perform. That includes Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday, Dec. 7, at noon.

For the full list of available tickets and amenities, visit RailbirdFest.com. Children 8 and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult.

