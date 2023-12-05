Rain & Snow Mix At Times Tuesday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers develop Tuesday morning, with a snow mix possible especially north of the river. Surfaces are warm enough, that roads will be just wet and not icy. Daytime highs in the mid 40′s to low 40′s.

A few light showers will continue into the afternoon but dry weather will return, except for a few flurries Wednesday morning. Highs will be near 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday will be one of the best days this week with a high near 50. Friday is even warmer but there will be more clouds as the next rainmaker heads our way.

This weekend will be wet at times with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. To start your work week it looks like a mix of rain and snow again the the rain could change to wet snow Monday morning. BUT, it is too soon to be certain this far out.

