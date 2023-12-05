Tri-State woman collects hundreds of dreidels

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 7.

Part of the celebration involves a dreidel which is a spinning top.

Each has four sides with Hebrew letters on them.

Dolly Kopin says she’s collected hundreds of dreidls over the past 20 years.

Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story.

