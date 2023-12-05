Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tri-State woman collects hundreds of dreidels

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, December 7.

Part of the celebration involves a dreidel which is a spinning top.

Each has four sides with Hebrew letters on them.

Dolly Kopin says she’s collected hundreds of dreidls over the past 20 years.

Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Wrestler Akira Tozawa goes airborne during his match with Carmelo Hayes during the WWE Monday...
WWE SmackDown coming to Heritage Bank Center