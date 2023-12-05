Contests
In wake of Issue 2, Fairfield holds vote to ban marijuana dispensaries

Fairfield votes on banning marijuana dispensaries
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield City Council voted Monday to ban marijuana dispensaries until September 2024.

The 6-1 vote would give the city nine months to consider dispensaries from a development standpoint.

The vote was held in the wake of Issue 2 passing in November, which legalized recreational marijuana in Ohio.

I believe the voters have spoken,” Vice Mayor Tim Meyers said. “There’s no doubt about it - support it, go smoke. But the cultivation piece and the selling is our job to evaluate.”

Councilmember Matt Davidson was the only vote against the moratorium.

“Voting in favor of a prohibition, a ban, or a moratorium of any kind would simply be telling the citizens of Fairfield your vote doesn’t count and doesn’t matter,” Davidson said.

Davidson gave a PowerPoint presentation during the meeting. He said statistical data hasn’t shown an increase in crime with dispensaries.

Fairfield voted 57.9 percent in favor of Issue 2 last month.

