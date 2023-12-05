Woman dies months after North College Hill house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered months ago during a house fire over the summer, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Nicole Holley, 38, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The fire was reported on June 8 at her residence on Tarawa Drive.

