Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Woman dies months after North College Hill house fire

A woman has died from injuries she suffered months ago during a house fire over the summer,...
A woman has died from injuries she suffered months ago during a house fire over the summer, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has died from injuries she suffered months ago during a house fire over the summer, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Nicole Holley, 38, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The fire was reported on June 8 at her residence on Tarawa Drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancy Jackson said in a Facebook post her son Brady went missing around 9 p.m. Saturday and...
Missing Colerain Twp teen located
The new Chick-fil-A location will add around 100 jobs to the area.
Chick-fil-A opening new Cincinnati location this week
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Antonio Toombs
2 indicted in assaults on postal workers during armed robberies of mail, money: court docs
Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.
Coroner identifies passenger who died in I-71 crash

Latest News

Northbound Interstate 75 is open again in northern Kentucky at the Richwood exit, according to...
NB I-75 reopens in NKY after semi hauling 9 vehicles catches on fire
Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until 11 a.m. due to rain and rain mixed with...
First Alert Weather Day: Crashes slow morning commute on wet roads
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy
Sam Randazzo
Ohio’s former top utilities regulator indicted on 11 federal charges in bribery scandal