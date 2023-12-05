WWE SmackDown coming to Heritage Bank Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans get ready. WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to town.

The show at Heritage Bank Center starts at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2024. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

Individual ticket prices begin at $34 and go all the way up to $109, according to the Heritage Bank Center website.

There are several presales and you can find that information on ticketmaster.com

