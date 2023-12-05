Contests
WWE SmackDown coming to Heritage Bank Center

Wrestler Akira Tozawa goes airborne during his match with Carmelo Hayes during the WWE Monday...
Wrestler Akira Tozawa goes airborne during his match with Carmelo Hayes during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. WWE’s popular television show, “Friday Night Smackdown,” will be moving from Fox to USA Network next year under a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. “Smackdown” will begin airing on USA Network in October 2024.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans get ready. WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to town.

The show at Heritage Bank Center starts at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2024. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

Individual ticket prices begin at $34 and go all the way up to $109, according to the Heritage Bank Center website.

There are several presales and you can find that information on ticketmaster.com

