You can help answer letters to Santa through the USPS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You can be one of Santa’s Elves and help kids this Christmas.

For the 111th year, the United States Postal Service is helping kids and families have a Merry Christmas through Operation Santa. You get to choose a letter online to adopt and send a gift to that child this month. Historically speaking, Ohio is full of Santa’s Elves each year!

“Ohio is usually 4th with the most adoptions,” says USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Naddia Dhalai. “So there are a lot of generous Santa’s helpers out here in Ohio!”

This year, USPS needs your help in adopting thousands of letters to Santa.

The letters are already posted online at Operation Santa and you are asked to choose a letter and help Santa make wishes come true this holiday season.

“Pick something that you can afford,” explains Dhalai. “It’s not guaranteed but it’s all just the generosity of the public and what they’re able to give.”

Some of the kids are interested in techy items like gaming consoles or iPads. But some are asking for socks and shoes.

“There are a lot of children in need and it’s really sweet to see what they ask for,” explains Dhalai. “Socks or a blanket or coats. One of my favorite ones was a child who asked, ‘How is the North Pole?’ They were just curious what the North Pole was like and if they could come visit.”

If you still need to write a letter to Santa, the postal service asks for those to be postmarked by December 11th. If you are going to be one of Santa’s helpers you have until December 18th to get that package in the mail.

“It’s a great way to give back to your community and those kids in need who would like their Christmas to be fulfilled,” Dhalai said. “And to help Santa continue on with the magic of Christmas and be one of his elves and be helpful during this season.”

If you would like to send or adopt a letter, you can follow this link.

About 30,000 letters have already been adopted but many more are waiting.

