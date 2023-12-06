1 dead in Winton Road crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Winton Hills.

Police are blocking Winton Road between Dutch Colony Drive and Oakfield Avenue until further notice.

It’s not clear when it will reopen, even to Metro buses trying to pick up students for school.

It happened on Winton Road near Dutch Colony Drive shortly after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, across the street from an apartment complex, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirm to FOX19 NOW.

When Cincinnati fire crews first responded, they worked to try to extricate a person trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial emergency communication reports.

One person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Duke Energy was asked to respond because a utility pole was damaged in the crash and is now leaning over near a white compact vehicle with very heavy damage.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash, they tell us.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.