All aboard! Ohio receives $500K to start planning state-wide Amtrak expansion
WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - A project to expand Ohio’s Amtrak passenger rail service is in the works, the Federal Railroad Administration announced on Tuesday.
Four corridors in Ohio were selected to be a part of the potential development by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- The 3C+D corridor: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati
- Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit
- The Midwest Connect corridor: Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburg, which connects via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville
- Daily Cardinal Service: Allows daily service to cities between Cincinnati, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago via Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) shared his excitement about the announcement on Tuesday.
Currently, the project is only in the planning phase, but to help make the process a little easier, the Federal Railroad Administration provided Ohio with $500,000 in funds.
The money was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
On Wednesday, Sen. Brown will have a press conference discussing the first steps of the new infrastructure project.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.