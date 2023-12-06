Contests
All aboard! Ohio receives $500K to start planning state-wide Amtrak expansion

Amtrak passenger rail service could expand in Ohio.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - A project to expand Ohio’s Amtrak passenger rail service is in the works, the Federal Railroad Administration announced on Tuesday.

Four corridors in Ohio were selected to be a part of the potential development by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

  • The 3C+D corridor: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati
  • Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit
  • The Midwest Connect corridor: Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburg, which connects via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville
  • Daily Cardinal Service: Allows daily service to cities between Cincinnati, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago via Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) shared his excitement about the announcement on Tuesday.

Currently, the project is only in the planning phase, but to help make the process a little easier, the Federal Railroad Administration provided Ohio with $500,000 in funds.

The money was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Wednesday, Sen. Brown will have a press conference discussing the first steps of the new infrastructure project.

