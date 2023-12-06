All aboard! Ohio receives $500K to start planning state-wide Amtrak expansion

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - A project to expand Ohio’s Amtrak passenger rail service is in the works, the Federal Railroad Administration announced on Tuesday.

Four corridors in Ohio were selected to be a part of the potential development by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The 3C+D corridor: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

The Midwest Connect corridor: Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburg, which connects via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville

Daily Cardinal Service: Allows daily service to cities between Cincinnati, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago via Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) shared his excitement about the announcement on Tuesday.

Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio. Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest. I fought for the investment to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio possible – and I will keep fighting to make sure that Ohio receives these critical infrastructure projects.

Currently, the project is only in the planning phase, but to help make the process a little easier, the Federal Railroad Administration provided Ohio with $500,000 in funds.

The money was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Wednesday, Sen. Brown will have a press conference discussing the first steps of the new infrastructure project.

