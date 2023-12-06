Bengals’ Browning looking to be more than a one-game wonder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning found out he won AFC Offensive Player of the Week from a member of the team’s coaching staff Wednesday

“One of our strength coaches came by and said congrats,” Browning said. “I thought he was talking about the game. It’s a good thing (San Francisco 49ers wide receiver) Deebo Samuel is in the NFC.”

Samuel won NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Browing was 32-of-37 for 354 yards and a touchdown against the 8-4 Jaguars, who had one of the best records in the AFC. It was Cincinnati’s first road win on Monday Night Football since 1990.

He credited Dan Pitcher, the Bengals quarterback coach, for helping him get prepared and for having a good relationship with the team’s quarterbacks while he’s been here.

“Any time you are doing scheme stuff, there’s no 100 percent correct answer,” Browning said. “Coach Pitch is very good at that. I’ve been in rooms before when the coach says this is how we do this and we aren’t going to adjust. I always feel like he’s going to listen. When I was a third-string quarterback here on the practice squad, he would still engage with me and give me a legitimate listen.”

Browning said he stole a habit from Sean Manning in Minnesota, tracking his completion percentage during practice and games. He said quarterbacks can get into traps where they experiment with throws and lose accountability.

“Any time I’m going against the first team defense, no matter what my role is,” Browning said. “Taking those throws seriously and not just throwing stuff up. Processing quickly and doing what will work.”

The Bengals were able to get explosive plays against the Jaguars. Chase Brown was featured heavily in the game while Browning was able to connect on some big plays, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

The big plays will be tougher against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Browning said their defensive scheme is about limiting big plays.

“Their defensive scheme limits explosiveness,” Browning said. “They want you to work downfield, make you go underneath and not give you the deep ones that are two plays drives.”

Browning said he’s now on the receiving end of nicknames from teammates - none have caught on with the team so far. Offensive lineman Ted Karras told him to wear a “Cincy” hat to Wednesday’s press conference.

“I’d like to reiterate it is one good game,” Browning said. “I’m very paranoid about that. Some guys have one good game and then fall off. Or have a good rookie season and that’s it. Defensive coordinators watch and adjust and they’ll prepare for you.

“The fear of one-off doesn’t hinder me, but I’m aware it’s one good game, and I’d like to have a good game every time.”

Browning and the Bengals host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jake Browning speaks to the media ahead of Week 14. https://t.co/4HsnLg3BCe — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 6, 2023

Bengals win first Monday night road game in 33 years.

Cincinnati beat the Cleveland Browns 34-13 at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22, 1990. The game was six years before quarterback Joe Burrow was born and five years before the Browns moved to Baltimore.

Boomer Esiason threw two touchdown passes. The Bengals defense intercepted Bernie Kosar twice. Cincinnati rushed for 233 yards.

